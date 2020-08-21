Unit 9 School Board members were updated on start of the school year activities.
The board met Tuesday with social distancing in place.
Superintendent Dr. David Andriano recognized several people who had stepped up to get work done for the phase 4 return to school plan.
Those were Sarah Shoven, Erik Parmenter and Tim Miller, he said. “They participated in our phase 4 return to school plan. They helped in putting the plan together and getting the ball rolling,” he said.
Julie Dunn was also recognized. He said she has been union president for 19 years and involved in the union longer. She has done a lot for the district, he said. “She’s stepping down this year and Rodger Fehland is taking over,” he said.
”I’d also like to recognize Barry Bauer for all the IHSA communication and all the things he’s done to help our coaches,” Andriano said.
He said that the district has a good return to school plan and things are in place to get school off to a good start.
Finances were part of the board’s discussion.
The board noted that last year closed out with a deficit and the board is looking at another deficit budget this year.
Board member Rusty Maulding said the tentative budget is at negative $1.2 million. The vast majority is in the Education Fund, Operations and Maintenance and Transportation, he said.
Last year’s budget was also negative, he said, with a lot of that being capital improvement projects.
There was talk about whether or not the district should change to another financial institution, with the board approving going with First Trust and Savings Bank again this year. The board approved the motion with board member Brittany Cluver abstaining and board members Kirk McTaggart and James Bruns absent.
First Trust and Savings Bank President Kerry Bell addressed the board, noting that the board had had some questions about the rate of return on the district’s investments.
“The COVID has impacted nearly every walk of life, and in most cases negatively,” he said. “As a board of education member you are on the front line for determining how to operate our school district safely with our children and staff, how to teach our students whether they be in a classroom or remotely at home. These are very challenges times with very challenging decisions that are consequential. Likewise the dramatic consequences of COVID at the very onset in March influenced the Federal Reserve to implement drastic measures to help save the economy from total collapse.
“One of those extreme tactics were emergency interest rate drops, reducing the interest rate to nearly zero percent. As a board member you quickly noticed there was a substantial decline on the interest revenue of your accounts. No doubt this triggered concern and questions of what can be done.”
He said the bank met with district representatives who Bell said praised the bank for the many services it has handled over the years.
When new superintendent Dr. David Andriano started in July, Bell said he contacted the bank. Bell said he appreciates being able to address the board.
“Since 1909 our financial institution has supported the local school district in numerous ways even beyond being the primary depository. We purchase and service the schools’ bonds at most every opportunity presented to us. Presently we have $1.3 millions in indebtedness that we own of school district debt. Our annual real estate tax payments that go directly to Unit 9 for bank properties and for trusts that we manage exceed $20,000 a year. And those deep roots are not only corporately. Those deep roots are also personally with me and other staff at our bank.”
He listed several organizations bank employees are involved in that support the schools and the students. He said the bank and its employees support many causes. That includes supporting the new school board at the high school for $7,500 and again at GRS.
He said interest rates were going up before COVID. “Unit 9 was participating in that ride up. We assure you once rates begin rising you will benefit,” he said. “Before the COVID pandemic the economy was very strong with unemployment rates at historic low levels, GDP was growing, wages were rising as were interest rates. The economy will recover.”
Bell told the board the bank will pay the highest rate for these types of accounts for 10 years. “We take great privilege in serving Unit 9 accounts,” he said.
“The COVID pandemic has harmed many things in our lives but not our will or desire to overcome and meet the challenges presented to us,” he said. “Our past support of Unit 9 is second to none and we pledge it will continue to be that way for many years to come.”
The board also approved several actions related to employees.
Ginger Schmid-Meyer was approved as the Watseka Community High School English teacher.
The resignations of Julie Morefield as cook and Tabitha Evetts as cook’s aide were approved. The board also approved moving Janine Macz from part-time cook’s aide to cook, and employed Karen Leaver and Shirley Verkler as cook’s aides. Jordan Bard was approved as a part-time custodian.