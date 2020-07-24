The Unit 9 School District has announced it’s Phase 4 Return to School Plan. The plan was released Friday afternoon.
“We are pleased to release the Unit 9 schools Phase 4 plan for the 2020-21 school year,” reads the information provided by Superintendent Dr. David Andriano.
“The purpose of our plan is to provide guidance to parents and staff as preparation is made to return to teaching and learning in the current pandemic environment. As conditions, medical knowledge, and general knowledge of COVID-19 continue to evolve, so will the actions to keep students and staff safe and healthy in our schools. The elements of this document will be revised and updated as more is learned about COVID-19. This plan is subject to change based on the phases set forth by the State. Thank you for your support as we continue to work through these challenges to provide our students the best possible education in a safe and healthy environment.
“During the next few weeks, we will share with families the detailed transition plan as we move forward for opening our schools.”
He noted that the information is subject tot change based on state guidance. District and building administration will be conducting ongoing meetings to review procedures and revise them when needed.
“Thank you for all of your support as we move forward to start the school year. Please reach out to your building administrator if you have questions specific to the grade level or you can call me at 815-432-4931,” he said.
The plan includes a heat/early release schedule. All students will be released on early schedule until Sept. 18. Nettie Davis, Wanda Kendall and Watseka Community High school will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. and Glenn Raymond School will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
Previously, early release days were scheduled every Wednesday. Early release days will be the second Wednesday of the month only for the 2020-21 school year.
The district calendar includes teacher institutes (no students) for Aug. 17 and 18. Aug. 19 to Sept. 18 school will be on the heat release schedule. The first day of student in-person attendance is Aug. 19. All schools start at 8 a.m. There is no kindergarten/pre-screenig.
Aug. 20, 21, 24, 25 will be kindergarten pre-screening with no instruction. The first day of kindergarten is Aug. 26. Aug. 27-Sept. 18 will be a heat release dismissal schedule.
Students in grades PreK-5 will attend school in pets five days a week. Students in grades 6-12 will be on an A/B attendance schedule.
Starting Sept. 21, school times will be: Nettie Davis, Wanda Kendall and Watseka Community High School: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Glenn Raymond School: 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
“Masks will be required for all staff and students unless in an outside activity with social distancing guidelines or while eating breakfast /lunch. Masks will now be part of the dress code policy. We strongly encourage you to begin working with your son/daughter on wearing a mask in increased increments as we approach the beginning of the school year. Masks will be provided for students without masks in order to be admitted on the bus or in the school.
“Breakfast will be served at schools with social distancing guidelines. Lunches will be a hot lunch option with disposable silverware and trays. Those on A/B schedules will have the option to have grab and go meals for the next day before they are dismissed for the day. “
Busing will be available with a limit to 50. Parents are encouraged to take their children to school if possible. students and staff on buses must wear face coverings.
“Parents are responsible for keeping their child(ren) home if they show any signs of COVID-19 including but not limited to fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, loss of taste, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, body aches, and headaches. Self-certification guidelines will be distributed at registration,” reads the information.
There will be no perfect attendance incentives due to the pandemic.
“Cleaning and sanitizing of classrooms, bathrooms, equipment, and other common areas will take place on a daily basis,” according to the information. “Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available in classrooms and throughout the building. All buildings will be disinfected nightly.”
Implemented for in-person learning includes:
“Face coverings must be worn at all times inside school buildings and when riding the school buses unless in outside activities with social distancing guidelines or eating (State Mandate).
⁃ “Social distancing will be observed, as much as possible (State Mandate).
⁃ “No more than 50 individuals will gather in one space; including the school buses (State Mandate).
⁃ “Symptom screenings and temperature checks will be conducted, using a self-certification system that is documented. All individuals must be free of symptoms (State Mandate).
⁃ “New visitor procedures will be in place. Only essential visitors will be allowed to enter the buildings. All visitors must be screened and masked before entry into the building.
⁃ “Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building. All rooms will also have hand sanitizer available.
⁃ “Handwashing will be scheduled into the daily routine.
⁃ “Traditional drinking fountains will be closed. Water bottles and water bottle fill stations only will be used.
⁃ “Eliminate the sharing of technology, supplies, and materials whenever possible.
⁃ “Protocol for possible COVID exposure, including related to the communication with families and self-quarantine expectations, will follow the IDPH guidelines.
⁃ “Increased schoolwide cleaning and disinfection will occur.
The district also includes guidance from the health department. It reads:
“Health and Safety Protocols IDPH Guidance — Districts should proactively prepare staff and students to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or any other infectious disease. All employees should be trained on health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 prior to resuming in-person instruction. Consider referring to recommendations and strategies from the CDC: Guidance for Businesses and Employers and Considerations for Schools for guidance. Sections of this guidance were previously published in Part 2 and may be updated.
“Preparing for When a Student or Staff Member Becomes Sick — School districts need to be prepared and able to respond effectively when there is a case within the school community, whether it be a student or staff member participating in allowable activities. Schools and districts should communicate with families and staff that any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 or who shows any signs or symptoms of illness should stay home. Families and staff should also report possible cases to the school where the individual attends school or works to initiate contact tracing.
“Currently known symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
“Attendance personnel should request specific symptom reporting when absences are reported along with COVID-19 diagnoses and COVID-19 exposure. Information should be documented and shared with the health staff or other appropriate personnel and the local health department.
“In accordance with state and federal guidance, school community members who are sick should not return to school until they have met criteria to return. Schools may wish to consider a symptom checklist for families and staff to use to determine if they are well enough to attend that day. CDC and IDPH guidelines for students who were suspected of having COVID-19, whether they were tested or not, state that 72 hours must elapse from resolution of fever without fever reducing medication and 10 days must pass after symptoms first appeared. It is recommended that medically fragile and immunocompromised students consult their medical provider prior to attending school.
“Students or staff returning from illness related to COVID-19 should call to check in with the school nurse or building administrator (if a nurse is unavailable) following quarantine.
“Any individual within the school environment who shows symptoms should be immediately separated from the rest of the school population. Individuals who are sick should be sent home. If emergency services are necessary, call 911. When interacting with students or staff who may be sick, school nurses and personnel should follow CDC guidance on standard and transmission based precautions.
“Schools hosting allowable activities should designate a safe area to quarantine any individuals who are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms and may be awaiting pickup/evaluation. Students should never be left alone and must always be supervised while maintaining necessary precautions. Close off any areas of the school used by a sick person and do not use these areas until after proper cleaning and disinfection procedures have been completed. Open windows to increase air circulation in the area. It is advised by the CDC to wait at least 24 hours before cleaning and disinfecting; if 24 hours are not possible, wait as long as is possible. Clean and disinfect all areas, such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment, etc., used by the person who is sick. Vacuum the space, if needed, with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, if available. Do not vacuum a room or space that has people in it. Wait until the room or space is empty to vacuum, such as at night, and temporarily turn off room fans and the central HVAC system that services the room or space, so that particles that escape from vacuuming will not circulate throughout the facility. The area can be opened for use once it has been appropriately disinfected. Ensure cleaning products are stored and used a safe distance away from children and staff.
“Individuals who did not have close contact with the person who is sick can return to work immediately after disinfection. Those who had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or is suspected of having COVID-19 infection should isolate at home and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Close contact means the individual was within 6 feet of the individual with symptoms for more than 15 minutes. Additional cleaning and disinfection is not necessary if more than seven days have elapsed since the person who is sick visited or used the school. Continue routine cleaning and disinfection. This includes everyday practices that schools normally use to maintain a healthy environment.: