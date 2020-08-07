The Unit 9 School Board approved an athletic cooperative with Crescent-Iroquois CUSD 249 Friday afternoon.
The board voted to approved the two-year cooperative 5-0 with board members Gina Greene and Sarah Combes absent.
Superintendent Dr. David Andriano, said that the CCGS board had approved the cooperative at a special meeting earlier this week.
CCGS Superintendent Rod Grimsley had made a presentation at the July Unit 9 School Board meeting about the possibility of a cooperative.
Andriano said Friday after the Unit 9 meeting that the cooperative will be for cross country, which will be at Crescent City. Sports for the cooperative at Watseka will be seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball, seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball, volleyball and track.
“The important thing is we are giving our kids an opportunity and their kids an opportunity to have some kind of a connection,” Andriano said.