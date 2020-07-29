Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident at Henning Road and U.S. Route 136 in Vermilion County Wednesday afternoon.
According to Illinois State Police District 10 reports, the accident occurred at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday when a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta was driven by Jerry Paxton, 78, Henning. The Paxton vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Henning Road northbound and pulled out in front of a 2017 black Ford Fusion driven by Teri L. Reffett, 54, of Milford, which was eastbound on U.S. Route 136. The Reffett vehicle struck the Paxton vehicle on the driver's side door.
Paxton was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries via helicopter. Reffett was also transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Paxton was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.