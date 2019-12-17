Two murders in two Iroquois County communities within two days have left people wondering why it happened.
Matthew Borden, 43, Melvin, was accused of killing two people before leaving the area, ending up in Colorado where he led police on a car chase and died.
On Dec. 13 the body of Pamela Williams. 54, Martinton, was found in a ditch outside Sheldon by a passerby. She had been shot twice. Police began investigating that death and by the next day they were investigating another when Brian D. Musk, 50, Milford, was found dead at Milford Auto Parts. Musk, who lived on the property, had also been shot.
Sheriff Derek Hagen said police got the call Friday morning about the first death and arrived on scene. He said their protocol is to get Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians involved right away in any case that appears to be a homicide. “It allows us to, once we ID the victim, start to go out and talk to people: family members, friends, people that may have last had contact with them and the crime scene technicians can take care of the scene.”
That was what happened Dec. 13. “We secured the scene until the crime scene techs got there. They started processing it. We knew who this individual was. We knew it was a local individual. We were familiar with her. Immediately we split up, looking for friends, family, other folks to start talking to them — ideally wanting to know at a minimum the last 24 hours, where were they and what were they doing. Like the old adage like the television program, ‘the first 48 hours is key’.
“As we are going through this process, we’re in contact with the crime scene technicians. If they discover something, if there is something that needs to be brought to our attention, there’s communication with them as well.
“By Friday evening, we were starting to put together a timeline of the last 24 hours,” Hagen said. “Into the early morning hours Saturday there was an individual we talked to who gave us some information on a direction to go as far as other people to talk to and see. Our plan was to try and get a few hours rest and then get going on this Saturday morning. Well, then Saturday morning we get the call that there’s another body.”
Hagen said both investigators, Eric Starkey and Clint Perzee, are lead homicide investigator certified, so Perzee was given one case and Starkey was given the other. Other deputies were called in and they began talking to people.
Throughout the day, he said, the teams would check in with each other and it became clear “there may be this mutual person of interest we need to look into. Then that process started.”
Hagen said in a case like this what helps law enforcement is “other people’s eyes and ears”.
And they got lots of phone calls from people wanting to talk to investigators. “It’s not like we’re just tunnel visioned on something. We’re still taking everybody’s information that comes in. Once we talk to those people, when the same person of interest keeps coming up from people we talk to, then we start to narrow our investigation. What we noticed was that both investigations were narrowing on the same person.”
By Saturday night, Hagen said, they felt they had enough evidence to go to Iroquois County State’s Attorney James Devine. “We went to him, presented our case, what we had up to that point on both homicides and we ended up getting a warrant for him,” he said.
The warrant was issued for Borden, charging him with two counts of first degree murder.
Starkey said police knew there was a vehicle missing from the second crime scene.
“Part of that first step of putting his name out there was that we were looking for that vehicle,” he said. “But in addition to that we were also looking for a second vehicle.”
Starkey said Borden had stolen a vehicle from Milford Auto Parts. Police were told that a vehicle was also stolen from Sheldon, but at first they weren’t sure the two auto thefts were related. They soon found out that they were. “We located the missing vehicle from the junk yard in Sheldon,” he said. Borden had stolen a car from Sheldon.
Through some witnesses who were also talking to Borden, police were able to keep track of him as he traveled west. Police never talked to Borden directly, but did get information from some people who were talking to him. He ditched the vehicle he stole in Sheldon and stole another vehicle in Iowa.
Police made contact with other law enforcement agencies out west to let them know he was heading that direction.
Colorado police would eventually come in contact with him Sunday afternoon. According to police reports, Colorado State Police located Borden driving a stolen vehicle from Dexter, Iowa, on Colorado Highway 85 near Ault, Colorado. He led them on a high speed chase, crashed his vehicle and shot at officers. When officers approached the vehicle they found Borden deceased. According to information from Colorado authorities, they believe none of their officers fired their weapons at Borden.
Hagen said they are still waiting on some information from Colorado authorities. An autopsy was scheduled for Dec. 17.
Borden had been in federal prison, having just been released in October, Hagen said. In that time, U.S. Marshals had issued a warrant for Borden for a parole violation. His address said Melvin, but Hagen said Borden had been making the rounds with friends, staying here and there.
Hagen said they have been able to determine that Williams, Musk and Borden all knew each other and there were mutual friends they had.
He said they can put Williams and Borden together on Thursday night and they have evidence that puts him in her car on Thursday night. What happened to make the situation become violent is not clear, he said.
As for Musk’s death, Hagen said there were other things stolen from the business, specifically guns and money, so burglary is believed to be one of the motives in that case.
“He (Borden) was familiar with both Mr. Musk and Ms. Williams, I would guess initially through mutual friends. They all knew each other.”
Borden had been at Milford Auto Parts before on several occasions, Hagen said. “Why specifically he chose Milford Auto Parts (on Saturday morning), I don’t know, other than, again, speculation, he would know there were vehicles there he can take. Again, he had been to Milford Auto Parts on several occasions in the past. He was familiar with it. He was familiar with who worked there. My speculation is he would also know what’s available there vehicle wise.”
He said they will continue to investigate the deaths and not treat it any differently than if Borden had been taken into custody and was going to stand trial.
“There can be other actors in a homicide that don’t actually commit the murder,” he said. “We are still going to be talking to people and if something comes up that leads us in a direction that someone else could be charged with something in either of these instances then we’ll move forward on that. As for now, we don’t have a per se person of interest other than him.”
Hagen said, “In any investigative cases, especially homicide cases, there’s usually one or two things that come out based on what someone sees or what someone hears or says to us. We definitely rely on cooperation from witnesses out there. This was a case that we had several people that reached out to make contact with us before we ever got their names from other people to talk to.
“There definitely was an interest with people that felt they had some type of information for us that they reached out to us before we knocked on their door,” he said.