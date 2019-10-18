Two died and a two vehicle accident Thursday evening.
The Illinois State Police has given a report of the preliminary investigation.
At 6:01 p.m. a 2002 Dodge Dakota, driven by Clifford J. Moczynski, 34, Kankakee, was traveling westbound on 8000S. A 2013 Volvo truck tractor-semi trailer, driven Timothy L. Glaze, 57, Kankakee, was traveling northbound on Route 45/52.
The Dodge failed to yield at the stop intersection and collided with the semi.
The Moczynski and passenger of the Dodge, Cynthia Slavin, 60, Kankakee, were pronounced deceased on scene by the Kankakee County coroner.
The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Charges are pending in the investigation.