Two individuals from rural Sheldon have been arrested on various charges Tuesday.
According to the police report, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jason B. Tomes, 47, and Danielle M. Jeter, 36, following the execution of a search warrant at their residence.
The search of their home resulted in the discovery of multiple firearms, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.
Both were taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where they remain awaiting a court appearance.
Tomes is charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jeter is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The search warrant and the arrests of Tomes and Jeter were the result of an incident reported to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon by the operator of an agricultural aircraft who reported observing an individual on the property in question shooting a gun in their direction as they flew nearby.