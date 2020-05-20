Two drivers were was cited after a two vehicle accident on Interstate 57 sent several people to the hospital May 18.
According to Illinois State Police District 21 reports, the accident occurred at 2:51 p.m. May 18 at milepost 322 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2000 block Nissan driven by Zbigniew Krzeckowski, 39, Saint Anne, and a 2007 Silver Chevrolet driven by Doris Connelly, 38, Portange, Indiana, were traveling southbound on I-57 in the left lane, with Krzeckowski’s vehicle traveling behind Connelly’s vehicle. The Krzeckowski vehicle struck the rear of the Connelly vehicle. After being struck, the Connelly vehicle left the roadway to the right and overturned.
Connelly and passengers: an 11-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female were taken to local area hospitals with injuries.
Krzeckowski was issued citations for DUI, following too closely, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Connelly was issued a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.