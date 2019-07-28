Two people were arrested and several traffic stops were conducted in a joint traffic compliance detail conducted July 26 in Watseka.
According to a Watseka Police report, the Watseka Police Department, with co-operation from the Aroma Park K-9 unit, conducted a traffic compliance detail to enhance the safety of Watseka citizens. Officers conducted 17 traffic stops and contacted two citizens on foot. Police also arrested two individuals.
Arrested were: Brent E. Durflinger, 38, Watseka, and Latisha E. Measaw, 46, Foosland.
Durflinger was charged with burglary and theft. After police contacted Durflinger they located two hypodermic needles on his person, for which he was also charged. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County jail.
Measaw was charged with driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Once in custody police learned Measaw was wanted on a Ford County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended. Measaw was transported to the Iroquois County jail.
The traffic stops were for the following violations: three stops for license plate violations; two stops for one headlight; two stops for speeding; one stop for no taillights; one stop for driving without headlights while required; one stop for no brake lights; one stop for a seatbelt violation; one stop for loud music; one stop for failure to signal when required; one stop for no front license plate; one stop for manner of driving and one stop for driving while using a cellphone.
Police will continue to conduct compliance details throughout the year, and more details are expected soon, according to the news release.