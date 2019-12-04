The Watseka City Council got to meet Tucker Tuesday night.
Tucker is the new K9 recently purchased by the city.
He and handler Officer Mark Harris stopped by the council chambers at the Watseka Municipal Building Tuesday night before the council’s public safety and code enforcement committees began.
Harris told the council members about Tucker,
The subject of purchasing a K9 was first broached at the city level in October. Harris and Chief Jeremy Douglas said that they had been researching it for some time, primarily as a means to help combat the drug problems in the city.
Since then the city has been able to purchase Tucker and all certifications have been met. Harris said that he and Tucker are out regularly now on patrols.
Harris did a lot of the research on finding the dog and what having a K9 unit in the city would entail.
Like many police K9s Tucker is multi-purpose. He was purchased from the Will County Sheriff’s Department.
Police said while the dog would be helpful in fighting drug crimes, the dog could also be trained to search for missing persons and would be able to be used for visits to schools and other community events.
While visiting the council members Tuesday night, Harris had Tucker demonstrate how he locates a specific item. (Video available on our website at timesrepublic.info).