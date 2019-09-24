After taking a break during August, Troop 2529 met Sept. 3, which is the last month of the current Girl Scout year. The meeting began with the pledge to the flag and recitation of the Girl Scout promise and law.
Leader Angie Potts noted all badges were completed before the bridging so the new badges are complete. The girls were asked to choose the next badges so leaders can make sure enough supplies are available. New quarters for the circle patch were discussed. For back-to-school, scouts were asked to come up with ideas, such as collecting Box Tops for Education, getting extra supplies for teachers, etc. For holiday cheer, ideas shared included creating holiday cards and collecting toys; May is Love of Earth and July is Proud to be an American.
In the coming new year, which begins in October, scouts will be selling fall products, which help raise funds for the troop. The mascot for cookies will be the butterfly with the theme “Wow the World.” The Badge of the Month for outstanding women will continue with Eleanor Roosevelt to be discussed at the next meeting. As one of the parts of the badges is to clean up the area around you, the members and leaders proceeded to clean up the grounds of the Watseka Park District. While outside the girls checked the Blessing Box for restocking.
Arie Lopez Gargo was recognized as having received a letter from “Wigs for Kids.” The letter thanked her for her donation of hair to the program and she received a patch for her hair donation.
At the Sept. 17 meeting, Troop 2529 welcomed a new Daisy member: Aaliyah Marquez.
Leader Angie Potts talked about the new community year-long patch.
As Watseka Park District had collected school supplies for back packs, the troop used the extra supplies to fill bags to give to local teachers for the classrooms.
This month’s featured woman was Eleanor Roosevelt and the girls shared lots of fun facts about her. Mrs. Roosevelt made an impact on the world as she fought for equal rights for women and African-Americans. She continued to work on issues after the death of her husband, Franklin, who once referred to her as “a woman of the world.” She was ranked 9th on the Top 10 list of women of the 20th century. She was the first First Lady to have her own radio show and she was the first to invite African-Americans to the White House.
She learned about the poor conditions of a school for blacks and she worked to change that situation. As one of the most outspoken First Ladies, a New Orleans journalist once described her as the most interesting interviewee ever. Eleanor donated her radio show salary to charity, which was $3,000 the first year. She is also remembered for her care of her husband, who was wheelchair-bound because of polio.
Snacks were served and as it was the birthday of leader Britney Schroeder, cupcakes were enjoyed.
Leader Potts asked about extending meeting times by 15 minutes, which was agreed upon, so now meetings will last from 5:15-6:30. This will become effective with the first meeting of the new year, which is Oct. 1.
Fall product sales start Sept. 27 and Leader Potts talked about how the sales work and how the money is used to help purchase pins and patches. Leaders also told the girls donations to the troop are acceptable if no one wants to purchase fall product items.