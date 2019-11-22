The trial of a Sheldon man accused of murder was set for Jan. 7.
Arthur C Jensen, accompanied by his attorney Joseph Navarro, was before Judge James Kinzer Friday morning.
Jensen is charged with first degree murder in the Aug. 5 death of a 17-year-old minor from Sheldon whom authorities have only publicly referred to as A.B.
Iroquois County States Attorney Alex O’Brien told the judge that the Illinois State Police crime lab has evidence they are testing, including some DNA evidence that needs further testing.
Setting the jury date will aid in how the state crime lab prioritizes the evidence they are testing since there is a backlog, he said, noting that priority is given to murder cases with a person in custody who is expecting a speedy trial.
During the status hearing Friday morning, Kinzer asked how long the trial should take, to which O’Brien said it would be four to five days.
Jensen currently is in the Iroquois County Jail on $1 million bond. During a court appearance in August, O’Brien told the judge that when police arrived at 315 W. Main in Sheldon Jensen was outside the house and told police “There’s a girl inside and I strangled her.”
A deputy arrived and investigated the disturbance, speaking with several residents in the area. Sheldon Police arrived and made contact with Jensen and taken into custody. Police say the girl was found inside the residence “shortly thereafter”.
Sheriff Derek Hagen said that the teen had been at Jensen’s home over the weekend, looking at items during a garage sale. He said it is unclear what she was doing at the house Monday afternoon.