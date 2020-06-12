A tornado was reported to have briefly formed near Onarga June 9.
According to information from the National Weather Service “multiple spotters near the Ford and Iroquois county border” reported seeing the “brief” tornado.
The tornado was spotted at 6:25 p.m. June 9, which National Weather Service reports is estimated by radar. The tornado was confirmed by emergency management.
That storm was part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall June 7 in Louisiana and brought high gusts of wind and strong showers to northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
The National Weather Service reports that “it is not that uncommon for remnant tropical systems to impact the area, averaging about once very eight to nine years going back to the late 1880s.”