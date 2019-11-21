Toastmasters meets at 7 a.m. every Friday at the Copper Pot 123 W. Oak Street in Wataeka.
This year’s club president, Larry Burton, opened a recent meeting by discussing the importance of newspapers, according to a news release. Information, updates and even sources for Facebook posts are all found in newspapers. He is used the Times-Republic as a source as he addressed several stories.
Carolyn Looker was the meetings table topics master and she brought a variety of topics. Each meeting a few members pick out a folded piece of paper with a subject topic suggestion. Table Topics are useful in helping with impromptu and extemporaneous speaking situations.
Alex O’Brien evaluated the meeting and his main suggestion was not to be afraid of using gestures and large gestures during ones speech or discussions.
Janice Murray was also an evaluator and it was Andrew Greene’s speech, What is Mentoring, she evaluated.
The Toastmasters look forward to welcoming any and all guests visiting a meeting or two. Just contact Joy Williams at Tony Williams CPA 815-432-6300 with any questions.