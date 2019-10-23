Police say a Tilton, Illinois, man has confessed to several bank robberies in the Illiana area after his arrest Wednesday morning.
Joseph Kruger, 41 has been charged with one county of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Tippecanoe (Indiana) County Jail.
Watseka Lt. Det. Josh King said agencies in the Illiana area have been working together to solve the string of bank robberies, and that after his arrest Kruger confessed to a number of them, including Watseka, Illinois, and Hillsboro, Indiana.
One unique aspect of the robberies is that the person was wearing fake beards and other costumes when he approached the tellers.
According to the press release from the West Lafayette, Indiana Police Department, the latest bank robbery Kruger is said to have committed is of the Centier Bank in West Lafayette on Oct. 22.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 23, Kruger was taken into custody at a hotel in Shelbyville, Indiana, by Lafayette FBI, Shelbyville (Indiana) Police and Tippecanoe County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department.
The Centre Bank in Hillsboro, Indiana, was robbed the afternoon of May 10. Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Watseka was robbed the morning of Sept. 10. King said Kruger has confessed to those robberies as well as three in Lafayette, the one in West Lafayette, one in Linden, Indiana, one in Indianapolis, Indiana, one in Clarksville, Indiana, one in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, one in Kankakee, Illinois and one in Champaign, Illinois.
“I think it is a great job by all departments involved,” King said Wednesday afternoon, noting that the police departments in the area have been keeping in contact with each other about the robbers and sharing information.
“I’m glad that no one got hurt in any of the robberies,” he said.
He said that officers in Watseka had been keeping a close eye on all the banks in the city since that robbery. “I had been keeping all the banks on surveillance,” he said. “We are really happy he is in custody.”
King said it will be up to the courts as to where Kruger will be tried first. He and Det. Curtis Marcott will be going to Tippecanoe County to talk with Kruger at some point.