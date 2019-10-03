Three Athletic Inspiration Awards recipients will be honored at the Watseka Community High School Alumni Banquet Oct. 12.
Jeff Wood, the 1921-22 Warriors boys basketball team and the 1978-79 Warriors boys basketball team will be honored.
The 2019 Inspiration Awards are presented by the WCHS Academic Foundation. The recipients will also be honored at the Oct. 11 homecoming game when Watseka plays Seneca.
Jeffrey Michael Wood
According to information provided by the foundation, Wood, who now lives in Tucson, Arizona, is the son of another stellar Watseka Warrior, John (Johnnie) Wood Sr. Wood Sr. participated in track, setting a WCHS record in discus in 1956 and then setting a county and school record in 1957 with a throw of 68 feet.
“John Sr. encouraged his sons with the challenge that if anyone should break his records, it should be one of his sons,” according to information provided.
“As the 1985 track season began, father and son’s track and field memories were about to be made. Jeff tied his father’s record of 168 feet at the Iroquois Couty track meet and pushed the WCHS record to 181 feet 10 inches on his final throw at the state track meet, a Class A state record that stood for 14 years and is the current WCHS record.”
Jeff Wood was honored by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association with an Honorable Mention National High School Track All-America Award in 1985.
In his freshman year, Jeff Wood play four sports, but settled on football and track his junior and senior years.
In his track career, he placed first in two state sectional meets, a county meet, a conference meet, and at the Lisle Invitational in discus. He also placed first in shot put in a county meeting.
In football, he was a running back his senior year, rushing 883 yards on 144 carries and 12 touchdowns. He was co-captain of the team that year. He earned Wauseca Conference First Team honors and Kankakee Daily Journal All-Area Team honors. He played football at Triton Community College in River Grove, serving as captain for the team in 1986.
He received a football scholarship from Marshall University’s Thundering Herd and was that team’s fullback in 1987 and 1988. The 1987 team played in the 1-AA National Championship game, losing to the University of Louisiana — Monroe. The 1988 team won the Southern Conference Championship, which was the first championship in the school’s history. “Jeff described his role as a red zone/short yardage back and was a proud member of several special teams,” according to the information provided.
“Jeff is grateful for the opportunities provided by his father and coaches, especial Coach (Joe) Sutfin, that allowed him to grow and improve as an athlete and as a person,” according to the information. “Jeff reflects on Henry Ford’s idea that most people miss an opportunity because when it comes knocking it’s usually wearing gloves and overalls and looks like a lot of work. Most people shut the door and go sit in a chair and complain that opportunity never comes their way. Jeff believes kids and adults can create their own opportunities, whether athletics or academics or personal life.
“The crime has never been getting knocked down in life because all all have been…the crime is not getting back up.”
1921-22 Watseka Warriors boys basketball team
Team members for the 1921-22 Watseka Warriors basketball team included Lowell Brockway, Charlie Brown, Jack Casey, Franklin Morris, Arthur Pasmas, Fred Salkeld, Frederick Vennum and Robert Warren.
“The Watseka boys’ basketball team entered the 1921-22 season with great expectations and it delivered admirably, falling one game shy of reaching the Final Four of the 1922 Illinois state tournament, then receiving the highest honor during the ‘20s — an invitation to Amos Alonzo Stagg’s Interscholastic Invitational Tournament to determine the national prep champion. Their season ended with a 27-2 record,” according to information provided.
The team was coached by H.R. Gerhardt and had two championship titles that year, the Iroquois County Invitational when they defeated Wellington and the IHSA state tournament district title when they defeated East Lynn.
“In its first sectional game against heavily-favored Canton at the Bradley University gym in Peoria, the Warriors pulled the upset with a spectacular 24-23 victory,” according to the information. “Watseka then defeated Macomb Academy 33-24 in the semifinals. In the championship game, Watseka battled Peoria Central in an overtime thriller, losing 22-18.
“During the national tournament opener at Bartlett gymnasium on the University of Chicago campus, Watseka manhandled the Colorado state champion, Greeley, 30-22. Its hopes for a national title were quelled in the quarterfinals by Mount Vernon, Ohio, 35-19.
1978-79 Watseka Warriors boys basketball team
Team members for the 1978-79 Watseka Warriors boys basketball team include Steve Freehill, Brad Turner, Steve Pfingsten, All Purdin, Kenton Carley, John Williams, Jeff Woodard, John Allhands, Brian Hasbargen, Dave Drake, Steve Light, Don Schultz, Dave Knopp, Kirk Schroeder, Steve Woodard, Mike Ball, Todd Pickens and Jim Devine. Head Coach was Keith Baldwin and assistant coach was Mike Duax,
“The Warriors encountered one of their finest seasons ever using both their depth and experience to overcome most of their opponents,” according to information provided. “Early in the season the outside shooting of Kenton Carley complemented by Steve Light’s strong inside game baffled opposing defenses. As the year progressed more and more of the team improved their personal game which took the scoring load off of Light and Carley. Late in the season the inspired play of John Allhands off the bench gave the Warriors a dominant big man and the extra offensive punch they needed.
“The Warriors captured the Iroquois County, Wauseca Conference, Regional and Sectional crowns. The conference championship was the first in Coach Keith Baldwin’s tenure as coach. The county and regional championships came at the expense of Sheldon, who lost only two games that season-both to the Warriors. The Warriors finished their “Sweet 16” season with a record of 24-5.”