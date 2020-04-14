Three people have been released from isolation in Iroquois County, while the county also has its 10th confirmed novel coronavirus case.
According to information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department Tuesday afternoon, a male in his 60s is the tenth person who is confirmed with a case of COVID-19 as of April 14.
Three individuals have been released from isolation, according to the press release.
“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned,” according to information provided.
“Please continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible. While at home everyone should self monitor, which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”