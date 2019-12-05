An Iroquois County Grand Jury handed down indictments Wednesday.
Three of those indicted are Andre Maiden of Hoopeston, Olan E. Morris III of Milford and Earl K. Norris of Watseka.
Iroquois County Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien said that the grand jury indicted Maiden on one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.
He is accused in the Nov. 21 stabbing of Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, whose last known address is Watseka, who later died.
In a previous court hearing, O’Brien said Iroquois County Assistant States Attorney that Maiden is charged with involuntary manslaughter for “performing an act likely to cause death/great bodily harm of Isaiah Nelson in that he stabbed him three times and caused the death of Isaiah Nelson. We also have him charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in that he used a knife to stab Isaiah Nelson,” he said. The incident occurred outside Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Maiden’s bond has been set at $150,000 with 10 percent to apply. On Dec. 3, attorney Robert Regas filed a motion for a reduction of bail. On Dec. 4, the day of the grand jury, Judge Michael C. Sabol said bond was to remain as previously set. The case is set for motion at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Another indictment was issued for Morris, who was indicted for residential arson and possession of methamphetamine.
He is accused of setting fire to a home Nov. 21 owned by Charles Decker at 1961 E. 1100 North Road, which was being rented by Morris. In a previous court hearing, O’Brien said firefighters responded to the fire call and when they arrive they find Morris sitting in the bedroom with a shotgun. Firefighters back off and police are called. Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrive and pull him out of the burning building.
Morris’ bond was set at $50,000, 10 percent to apply. Sabol also ruled that Morris’ bond is to remain as previously set. His next appearance will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10.
O’Brien said another person indicted was Norris.
He is indicted on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13.
O’Brien said the incidents occurred between March and June of this year, with one count charging him with touching the victim’s private parts and the other count charging him with making the victim touch his private parts.
His bail was set at $100,000 with 10 percent to apply on Nov. 13. On Dec. 4 Sabol ruled that bond was to remain as previously set. Norris will be back in court for arraignment at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19.