Three Iroquois West FFA students were recognized as district FFA proficiency winners.
They are Cyrus Cook, Rachel Ash and Klayton Kolosky.
Cook was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance. He was selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. He is the son of Todd and Katana Cook from Onarga.
He has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Meats Evaluation, Livestock Judging, and Agronomy.
Ash was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Small Animal Production and Care.
She was selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. She is the daughter of Joe and Kate Ash from Onarga.
She has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Chapter President, Meats Evaluation, and Poultry .
Kolosky was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Vegetable Production.
He was selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. He is the son of Jim and Angie Pratt from Danforth and Joe and Julie Kolosky from Clifton.
He has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Chapter Officer Team, Meats Evaluation CDE, Poultry CDE, and many others.
Receiving this honor now makes each student eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Urbana-Champaign on March 21, 2020. Cyrus was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee in this area.
The three students will receive plaques for their accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.
FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Sara Jane Caise is the agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Iroquois West High School.