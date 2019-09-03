Three women died as a result of a two-car accident near Chebanse this Labor Day weekend.
The accident happened at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 31 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 45/52 and County Road 3400 North, according to information from the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office.
A 2002 Lexus, driven by Sheila L. Brooks, 54, Decatur, was traveling eastbound on 3400 North Road and failed to stop at the intersection.
A 2008 Cadillac, driven by Naomi Livingston, 69 Kankakee, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 45/52, and struck the Lexus on the driver’s door.
Both vehicles came to rest in the southeast side of the intersection.
Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.
Livingston and her passenger, Doris Bloomfield, 62, Muncie, were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, where they both were pronounced dead.
The Illinois State Police and both the Iroquois and Kankakee County coroner’s office are investigating the accident. Riverside Ambulance and Ottowa Township Fire also assisted at the scene.