Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated an armed robbery April 13 in Sheldon. According to police reports, Daelin Hoffner-Williams, 20, Jayce Bowen, 19, and a juvenile female were arrested in Sheldon during the early morning hours of April 13.
Police reports explain that the three suspects lured an Indiana man to Sheldon. Once he arrived, they held him at gunpoint and took approximately $500 worth of items and cash from the man. He would then leave the scene and contact the sheriff’s office.
Hoffner-Williams and Bowen were charged with armed robbery, armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm and theft. They were transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where they remain in lieu of bond.
The juvenile would be charged with armed robbery and detained at a juvenile detainment facility.