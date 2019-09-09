Iroquois County is fortunate to have two animal therapy programs which provide comfort to people in distress, according to a news release. At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17, the public will have an opportunity to meet these two animals and their caretakers at the Watseka Public Library.
Vickie Burnette, the founder of American Tribe Equine Therapy, Inc. will bring one of her therapy horses for an outdoor meet and greet with the public. During the indoor program, she will share how this organization promotes mental wellness and healing for veterans and their immediate family members. This local organization was founded in 2018.
Mahlah, the comfort dog, will be accompanied by three of her handlers, and will share how comfort dogs are trained to interact with people who are suffering and in need. A short video will be shown, as part of their presentation. Mahlah is part of the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry that began in 2008. Their main office is located in Northbrook. Comfort dogs have served to provide comfort in 27 states following natural disasters and crises.
Both organizations provide the services of the therapy animals at no charge to recipients. Their work is supported by donations.This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the library at 815-432-4544.