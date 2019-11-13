Recently, Jessica Michna presented a program, “Edith Galt Wilson: To End All Wars,” at the Old Courthouse Museum. The program was arranged by Vickie Webster, program chairman of the Iroquois County Historical Society.
Michna delivers riveting portrayals of famous women through her company, "First Impressions."
Michna began her presentation in the time frame of early 1925 – her husband, former US President Woodrow Wilson, has been gone almost one year, having died in February, 1924. She starts by reading a letter from Mrs. Harold Dawes Sr., a mother who lost her only son in “the war to end all wars” – Mrs. Dawes states Edith’s husband sent her son to France to die. In her bitterness, Mrs. Dawes expressed she was glad Woodrow was dead and she hoped he had suffered.
She wrote: “You don’t know what it’s like to lose a child – you are not a mother.” Mrs. Dawes then seems to have a change of heart as she notes both her son and President Wilson “gave their lives for their country.”
Edith Bolling was born into “abject poverty” in Virginia, one of 11 children. Her family had quite a bit of land but they lost most of it during the Civil War. After the war the family had only 140 acres of some of the worst land in the county. When she was about 18 years old, her mother suggested she go find gainful employment so she set out for Washington, DC, where her sister had settled with her husband, someone connected to the treasury department.
Once there, she applied for many positions – most of which she was not qualified. Her third day of her job search led her to a “better” section of Washington, DC, and she came upon a jewelry store. It was here she met her future husband, Norman Galt, who owned the store and was somewhat older. They would be married in 1896 and remain married until his death in 1908.
The couple would end up pregnant but her pregnancy was very difficult and she was put on constant bed rest. Despite all their efforts, their daughter Charlotte was born several weeks early and lived only three days. This pregnancy left Edith unable to bear more children and she noted in reference to her letter from Mrs. Dawes, Sr., that she did indeed know the pain and heartache of losing a child.
Norman passed away in the hallway of their home in 1908 as he was heading to the jewelry store – he had suffered a heart attack.
In March 1914, her friend and a cousin of President Wilson invited Edith to play bridge with the President at the White House. Wilson wasted no time showing interest in Edith – with their phone conversations beginning that very evening. Wilson ended up having a private phone line installed in Edith’s home so their phone conversations were kept private. In April, Wilson invited Edith to the White House where they had a dinner and enjoyed dancing.
Woodrow would ask Edith to marry him several times but she didn’t agree until September, 1915. The couple was married on Dec. 5 of that year, with Edith becoming the step-mother of his three daughters. The couple spent their two-week honeymoon in the Great Smoky Mountains and on Jan.1, 1916 she was introduced to the public as the new First Lady. As First Lady, Edith did her part in the war efforts – meatless Mondays, breadless Wednesdays and gasless Sundays. When they couldn’t find anyone to cut the grass of the White House lawn, Edith purchased a herd of sheep to keep the grass down. They sold the wool from the sheep and collected nearly $100,000 for the soldiers’ fund. She visited the wounded soldiers at the hospitals, sometimes leaving the building to cry and get herself collected before going back in and visiting more soldiers.
In January, 1919, the couple left for Paris for the peace treaty talks, where Wilson would be exhausted each night upon returning to the hotel. That next September, Wilson wanted to travel the US and tell the importance of a treaty and explain why the League of Nations would be so important in keeping world peace. The schedule wore him down and it eventually led to a stroke (which left his left side paralyzed). It was decided to keep the stroke quiet and Edith became the “gatekeeper” – she would help the president as much as she could in protecting him from stress. She was accused of running the government while the President was ill but she never signed a document. She would present the documents to the President and explain them to him so he could understand what he was signing.
After leaving office, Edith would drive the former president around Washington, DC, and he enjoyed having people wave at him. He suffered another stroke and ended up passing away on March 4, 1921. Edith would pass away on Dec. 28, 1961.