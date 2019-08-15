Country Theatre Workshop presents its final show of the season,
“The Hallelujah Girls”, a rollicking Southern comedy about a group of friends who realize that time is precious and they need to get motivated if they’re going to live their lives to the fullest will be performed at the Country Theatre Workshop. The audience will hear about their various plans discussed on weekly Friday afternoon ‘gatherings’ at the Spa-Dee-Dah.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 22, 23, 24 at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.
For tickets phone 815-457-2626 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All performances are at the CTW theater, two miles north of Cissna Park on IL Rt. 49.