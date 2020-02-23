It may be a lengthy process for an Iroquois County man to gain the Ford County Board’s permission to grow marijuana on five acres he owns in Lyman Township in Ford County. Michael Crowley of Thawville told the board he has applied to the state for a craft growing license.
The county board zoning committee learned it would probably have to amend its zoning ordinance and one of the things involved with that is scheduling a public hearing. Crowley said he won’t hear anything back from the state until July but that he needs the county board’s permission “as soon as possible”. Crowley said his request was turned down in Iroquois County.
No one on the committee opposed the license. Member Tom McQuinn said the county wouldn’t need to layer on any regulations above what the state has laid out. Piatt County has approved an application by a resident there by granting a special use permit.
Crowley said the whole operation must be “under roof” in some type of green house and he could create up to 10-15 jobs. He emphasized that he doesn’t want to open a dispensary. He would instead be selling to dispensaries. So some employees might be processing the cannabis into other products like gummies.
Also the committee, after working on proposed amendments to the wind farm ordinance for almost two and a half years, sent their draft proposal to States Attorney Andrew Killian for a legal review. Once he makes suggestions and/or signs off on it, the proposed changes come back to the committee and then finally on to the full county board for a vote.
Also Ann Ihrke told fellow committee members she has found two county residents willing to serve on the planning commission. There are two vacancies on the commission right now but the board likes to have all geographical areas of the counties represented. So right now the board is looking for residents to serve who live in the Kempton and Clarence areas.