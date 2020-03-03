The fourth grade students of Jody Munsterman at Crescent City Grade School recently completed a study on US Presidents. Each student chose a president, then researched the internet, books, movies, etc., to get knowledge of the president. The last segment of the research project was for the student to present a 1-2 minute speech and show off a 2-liter bottle they created in the likeness of their subject.
On presentation day, students had to dress up a bit to give their speeches, with the aid of props, and present their completed bottle.
Skyler Norder’s project was on Thomas Jefferson, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. It was noted President Jefferson doubled the country’s size with the Louisiana Purchase. Something else he thought people may be interested to know is Jefferson owned a working plantation. Jefferson was the 3rd president of the United States.
The subject of Kendal Hamilton’s project was James Madison, fourth president of the US. She said something she thought interesting about her project was “his (Madison’s) favorite food is Virginia ham, buttered rolls, cider and apple pie.” Also interesting to note was Madison and George Washington were the only presidents to sign the Constitution, and Madison had a parrot.
The 16th president of the US was Abraham Lincoln and this was Emma Klopp’s project. Lincoln ended slavery and gave the popular Gettysburg Address. Lincoln lived nine hours after being shot by John Booth on April 15, 1865.
The 26th US president was Theodore Roosevelt and he was researched by Parker Wolfe. Roosevelt was the governor of New York, he was a Republican and he attended Harvard College.
Evie Niebuhr’s project was on George HW Bush, 41st president. Interesting to note was he was one of the first sitting vice presidents to be elected into presidency in 150 years. He was serving during the ADA and he publicly banned broccoli.
Researching the 43rd president, George W. Bush, was Emma Merrill. He attended Harvard Business School and Davenport College, he served as governor of Texas and his focuses were on education and healthcare. Interesting to note was he served as captain of the cheerleader team.
Ellie Rabe researched Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States. He was the first African-American president, he ended the Iraq War and he doesn’t like ice cream.
After the students presented their speeches, they enjoyed a “President Party,” which included refreshments of punch and ice cream.