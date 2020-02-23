The temperature reached almost 60 Sunday but the National Weather Service says that could soon be changing.
Rain is expected to move into the area Monday, with 100 percent rain by Monday night in the forecast. Monday’s temperatures are expected to be a high of 41 and a low of 37. Tuesday the rain is forecast to continue, with a high of 39 degrees. By Tuesday night the temps are forecast to fall to 28 with snow likely.
Wednesday is expected to be snowy and bluster with a low of 17 and a a high of 30.
The rest of the week is expected to be cold, with highs in the mid- to high- 20s and lows in the teens.