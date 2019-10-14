Dennis Swan, formerly of Watseka, now of Villa Grove, is the featured artist in the Art Gallery of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. This past weekend, which was the weekend the Watseka Community High School Class of 1969 gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduation, a reception was conducted in his honor.
Several members of the WCHS Class of 1969 attended the reception to meet with Swan and view his many photographs on display. His works fill two rooms on the first floor, plus he has several photo books featuring more of his beautiful photographs.
Swan noted he was “humbled” by “all the classmates who stopped by to see” his works and chat with him.
Swan’s works will remain on display through October. You can view his works by visiting the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information on Swan’s display or other museum activities, call 815-432-2215.