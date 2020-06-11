Will Glazik, of the IDEA Farm Network in Paxton, has recently been awarded a $17,530 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, “Exploring Flavor and Yield of Heirloom Corn Varieties for Spirit Production.”
“This project will assess five unique corn varieties for flavor and efficiency in spirit production as compared to the flavor and efficiency of yellow dent corn,” said Glazik.
Glazik said they will look into the different flavor profiles various heirloom varieties of corn have on the production of white whiskey.
They had already raised some heirloom varieties of corn that were used for white whiskey production with the Silver Tree Beer & Spirits distillery, which he operates with his brothers Dallas and Clayton.
“There’s been a lot discussion in the distilling world about the different varieties that can have a major impact on flavor,” he said. “I haven’t seen a whole lot of hard research to prove that and we’re interested in the research ourselves for our own distillery.”
This interest is what inspired them to write the grant and they plan to work with the University of Illinois handle the distillation and run the analysis through gas chromatography and high-pressure liquid chromatography.
“To find the different aromatic compounds that contribute to flavor,” he said.
Beyond this process, Glazik said they plan to utilize taste-testers to further narrow down the results.
“And then, because machines can’t pick up on everything a person can, we’ll have a trained and an untrained testing panel,” he said.
Once the project begins Glazik expects that it will be completely fairly quickly.
“It should be a pretty quick project,” he said. “It’ll really depend on when the university opens up. Once the university is re-opened and we can begin working with them, it should be done in a couple months.”
Glazik said the grant will fully fund the project and will cover the cost of working with the university, the farmers for their corn varieties and the tasting panel.
He said they will be using corn grown from around the region, sourcing it from places like Pana, Champaign and some grown locally.
“It will be grown right here in central Illinois,” Glazik said.
Glazik thinks the data derived from this research could be used to help small businesses around the area in the future by showing them the possibilities for profit associated with growing specialized varieties of corn
“If you look at the net profitability of just regular commodity corn, it’s pretty low,” he said. “These speciality varieties, going into these specialty markets, can really increase the profitability of these small farms. Especially for smaller farmers who are capable of diversifying a bit. In time, it’ll really be able to stimulate the local economy.”
Glazik discussed how Silver Tree Beer & Spirits is already utilizing different varieties of corn for spirit production and how he’s looking forward to seeing the results of the study.
The distillery currently has Down East Vodka available for retail sale and has whiskey aging in barrels now.
Glazik said one of the types of whiskey is a red corn variety called “Bloody Butcher.”
“That’s something that we’re really interested to find the flavor profile of,” he said.
Glazik said they’ll be using a white corn called Cherokee Flint, a blue corn called Hopi Blue and heirloom yellow corn called Rebellion as well.
He said they’ll be comparing these against regular commodity corn, which is the industry standard currently.
The demand for specialized spirits has grown in recent years, Glazik said.
“As we see more and more small distilleries coming on-line, they really want to differentiate themselves from the larger whiskey producers and they can definitely do that through flavor, which is the main reason we’re looking at the heirloom varieties,” he said.
Over time, Glazik said, farmers have developed corn with an emphasis on yield size and they’ve done a phenomenal job with that.
“We can get a lot of grain off of an acre that’s full of starch and produces a lot of calories and we can do all kinds of things with that,” he said. “It’s transformed from when we were yielding a lot less with these heirloom varieties, but those varieties were bred for direct human consumption and they were bred for taste flavor. That’s why we’re looking at these varieties in thinking that flavor they might find in cornbread could carry over into whiskey.”
This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program, which is a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to
explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration, and education projects.
The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education. Funding considerations are based on how well the applicant presents the problem being addressed, the project’s relevance to sustainable agriculture in the 12-state North Central region, and how well it aligns with NCR-SARE’s goals, among other factors specific to each grant program.
NCR-SARE’s Administrative Council (AC) members decide which projects will receive SARE funds. The AC includes a diverse mix of agricultural stakeholders in the region. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies, and nonprofits.
Glazik expressed appreciation for receiving grant funding for this project.
“We were very happy to get the grant,” he said. “I have to send out a very big thank you to Alyssa Hartman from the Artisan Grain Collaborative. She was instrumental in helping get this grant submitted.”
Glazik said the Artisan Grain Collaborative has done some work regarding the different flavors of grain particularly around wheat and rye for bread production.
He also thanked Brian Jacobson from the University of Illinois for his assistance.
Since 1988, the SARE program has helped advance farming systems that are profitable, environmentally sound and good for communities through a nationwide research and education grants program. The program, part of
USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, funds projects and conducts outreach designed to improve agricultural systems.