During August, the Watseka Area Food Pantry suggests donations of paper products and laundry detergent. This can include paper plates, paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, napkins, laundry detergent, liquid fabric softener or sheets, bleach and other laundry cleaning products.
As always, the food pantry can use non-perishable items as long as they are not in damaged or opened containers and have not passed their use-by dates. Items which can always be used include, but are not limited to, the following: canned fruits, vegetables and meats; cake and dessert mixes, boxed potato mixes, macaroni and cheese, along with other pasta dishes; spaghetti sauce, condiments, rice dishes, cookies and snack items, soups and crackers, any kind of cereal; personal hygiene products such as soft, deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, shampoo and/or conditioner; and cleaning products such as bleach, cleaning pads and dish soap.
The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301South Fourth. It can be accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church. The entry is located under the canopy and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry. If you’d like to donate only items currently needed, call the above-listed number.
If an individual or family is in need of food pantry items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to answer the call. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits. Those using the pantry come from throughout Iroquois County.