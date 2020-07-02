There is an old saying in the theatre “The show must go on.” The origin of this saying says proceedings must continue, no matter what catastrophe has occurred. This term is a theatrical credo dating from the 19th Century, although the idea is much older (Shakespeare used it in Henry IV, Part 1, 2.4: “Play out the play”). General Director, Helen Todd and the board of Sugar Creek Opera are following this credo while still taking necessary safety precautions for COVID-19, according to information from the opera.
The storyline of Pirates of Penzance is a fun one. With music by Sir Arthur Sullivan Libretto by W.S. Gilbert, The Pirates of Penzance sail to shore and celebrate Frederic’s 21st birthday. Now that he’s an adult, Frederic decides to become a law-abiding citizen. He discovers Mabel and the Wards playing by the seashore. Frederic asks if anyone might like to marry him and Mabel says she would! Suddenly, Ruth and the pirates appear and begin to kidnap the wards in order to turn them into pirates. Mabel’s father, the Major General, enters and convinces the pirates NOT to take away his family because he’s an orphan and would be lonely. The pirates – who are all orphans – give in and cheer him up by making him an honorary pirate.
The Major General confesses to Mabel and Frederic that he’s not really an orphan, but is afraid to tell the pirates, and hopes that the Constables will scare them away. Through a mishap of a leap year birthday, Frederic discovers he must still be a pirate! More chaos ensures with running, hiding, and bravery. In the end, the pirates surrender in the name of the Queen. Being loyal subjects, the pirates immediately surrender. Everyone shakes hands. Mabel and Frederic are reunited.
This year’s cast includes:
• Adam Hollick as The Pirate King, A baritone, Hollick performed with Sugar Creek as Connie Rivers in “The Grapes of Wrath.” He has recently performed the role of Aladdin in the movie Adventures of Aladdin and starred on NCIS:Los Angeles on CBS.
• Virginia Hess as Mabel; A Soprano, Virginia was the 2018 winner of the Canto Voice Competition with Opera Cultura in San Jose, California. She recently debuted the role of Mabel in Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance with Opera Ithaca. Virginia returned to Charlottesville Opera to debut in Camelot as Nimue, and to Oratorio Society of Richmond in the title role of Handel’s Susanna in March.
• Joseph Bren as Frederic. Joe has performed with Lyric Opera Studio Weimar, Phoenicia Int’l Festival of the Voice, Michigan Opera Theatre and at Carnegie Hall and The White House.
• Neal Woodruff as Major General Stanley. Neal last performed the role of Casy in Grapes of Wrath with Sugar Creek Opera and is doctorate of voice, teaching at Olivet Nazarene University.
• Kathryn Cowdrick as Ruth. Scottish Opera; Vancouver Opera; Cologne Opera; L’Opera de Marseilles; Washington National Opera; the National Arts Center; and New York City Opera. Kathryn last sang the role of Suzuki in Madama Butterfly with Sugar Creek Opera.
William Boggs comes to conduct after an extensive career conducting for Opera Columbus, Opera Carolina, Indianapolis Opera, Nashville Opera and many others. He conducted the world premier of Robert Aldridge’s Elmer Gantry with Nashville Opera and a remount with at Florentine Opera of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee production of Elmer Gantry was released on the Naxos label in July, 2011 to great critical acclaim including three Grammy nominations, two Grammy awards, and “Best Opera Recording of the Year” award by Opera News. In October, 2016, Maestro Boggs conducted the world premiere of Sister Carrie, by Aldridge and Garfein, with the Florentine Opera. The production was recorded and was released internationally in 2017 on the Naxos label.
Sugar Creek Opera will follow the guidelines for the performance to adhere to precautions for COVID-19. The performance will be this year at Kankakee High School Auditorium. All patrons will be asked to wear a mask to the performance. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry. Only 200 tickets will be sold to minimize the audience size. Traffic flow inside the auditorium will be guided. More details on these precautions can be found on the website at www.sugarcreekopera.com. An early bird discount is offered of 10 percent for those who buy tickets before July 15. In the event that the performance must be cancelled, all tickets will receive a full refund.
Sugar Creek performances are supported by corporate sponsors, grants, donations and ticket sales. This year’s corporate sponsors include Wilson Industrial, Iroquois Federal, First Trust and Savings Bank, Prospect Bank and WGFA Radio. Donations may be made at any time at sugarcreekopera.com.