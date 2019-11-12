As schools around the state conducted classes on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, many, like Crescent City Grade School, chose to educate students on the importance of US veterans.
Principal James DeMay welcomed everyone to the assembly. He told how Veterans’ Day used to be Armistice Day, which was observed at the 11th hout on the 11th day of the 11th month. He told about many things which would not be possible if not for veterans of the military service. He also talked about 9/11 – he told the students he remembered so much that day as to where he was, what he was doing when he heard the news – even what he was wearing.
DeMay closed with encouraging students, “When you get a chance, you need to thank a veteran for everything you have.”
He then introduced guest speaker Chad McGinnis, 22-year military veteran who now serves District 1 on the Iroquois County Board. McGinnis was known by many of the students as he has served as a substitute teacher at CCGS in the past.
McGinnis told students, “Giving up is not okay … Trying and doing your best is okay. All of you have potential” to be and do just about anything they want.
While he was on tour overseas he said they “built a school for girls three times - it kept getting blown up.” He then noted how the girls at CCGS were so lucky to be able to attend school. He said a lot of kids overseas didn’t get to go to school as they had to help the family. He stressed, “Being in school is a privilege.”
He then talked about bullying and encouraged students to “stand up and do what is right” at school – “that’s how the military looks at things: stand up!”
He spoke about athletes who kneel at the flag in protest and told how, as a veteran, “it irritates me” and yet, as a veteran, “I gave them that right (to protest).”
McGinnis encouraged students to thank or show appreciation to police, EMS personnel, firefighters and others but to remember to “thank the people who do the little things – those things that make life nice” such as a janitor.
In closing, he said “being thankful is a foundation of our country” and encouraged the students to “look for ways to be thankful.”
Jody Munsterman then provided accompaniment as her students sang “Thank You, Soldiers.”
Everyone attending the assembly enjoyed two short videos showing what veterans do, the sacrifices they make, and the lives they come back to after serving. According to one of the videos, there have been 12 major conflicts, there are 21,800,000 living veterans, there have been 1,430,290 wartime wounded, and 1,190,085 wartime dead.