Area students are getting a first-hand look at the businesses that shape this area.
Students from Gibson City, Paxton and Fisher are taking part in Prairieland CEO. Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities is the key component of the program.
Participating from PBL High School are Emily Adwell, Mackenzie Bruns and Dylan Raub. GCMS students are Levi Zbinden, Nathan Daughenbaugh and Emma Kurtenbach. Fisher students are Anastasia Campe and Daneigh Burk.
Adwell is the CEO of the group, with Daughenbaugh taking on the CFO responsibilities and Kurtenbach taking on the COO role.
The students are all seniors at their respective schools. Adwell said, “We’re basically learning how to create business relationships and how to network with people. We usually go and visit businesses and they tell us a little bit about how they got their start, but we also have people come in and speak to us. We get to hear about their journey and how they got into the business world. It’s really different for everybody. It’s a unique experience to interact with people who are older than us and also people who are closer to our age to kind of see how you can start a business as young as 20 or start a business as old as 80. It’s really interesting.”
Bruns said the students in the CEO group meet together each day. They change from town to town each month.
“This is the first year for this area to have the program,” Raub said.
Bruns said the students had to apply to take part in the program. Good grades and work ethic are part of the requirements.
“I got into it because of the business background, because that’s what I want to do,” she said. “But it also teaches a lot of other good skills.”
Adwell said, “I mainly got into because it’s such a great leadership class. You learn, obviously, speaking skills and you become more confident in your ideas in speaking to people. It’s not all just about business.”
Bruns said they have also had people visit their class and teach them about etiquette and time management.
The classes meet from 6:45-8:30 a.m. every day. While they have people come to see them, Adwell said they also have the opportunity to go outside the community. One recent trip was to Champaign for a visit to Chick-fil-A. The program offers the student a year-long, two credit high school course.
There is a facilitator, Shanna Hortin, and a board, made up of people from the communities in the program area.
“A lot of is about the business and the contacts,” Raub said. “It’s mainly for students to get more experience in business and their own knowledge from people who have already gone through it.”
Adwell said she really enjoys the class and wants to go into athletic training. “I feel like that’s a job where I’m going to have to be very social and work with all different age groups of people and speak to different people,” she said. “What I’ve got out of this class is just being more confident with my ideas and my speaking skills. It’s helped me grow there, and also being a leader. We all have different roles. They ended up electing me as the president of our class, so I’ve had to learn to take on more responsibility and be representative of multiple people.”
Bruns said she already knew what she wants to do when she completes her college career. “I want to go into business. I want to one-day own my own business. It’s just helped me realize even more that’s something I want to do,” she said.
“It’s taught me how to network and talk to people better and not be so scared and stressed out about that.”
Bruns said the students have to create their own business for the class. She plans to develop a car detailing service. “We’re going to each be doing something different,” she said.
Adwell said her individual business will be doing health coaching, which obviously goes into what I want to do as my profession.” Raub said he plans to start a roasted nuts business and selling them. “One of our teachers actually got me thinking about it,” he said. “He wanted to go south and start farming pecans because they are a really good profitable business. I started thinking about it that you can get nuts around here. It’s a good nice snack. They are nutritional. I’ve already got my own samples.”
Adwell said many people in the communities have been very helpful.
“We have a group of 12 mentors that we meet with on the firs Wednesday of every month. They are business people from Gibson, Paxton and Fisher. They may not necessarily own their own business but they are part of a business in town. They’ve been so helpful along the way, listening to our individual business plan or things that we are inspired by throughout this program. They are just really invested and been really helpful. We’re just lucky to have people who have had years of experience to back us up with some.”
Along with the individual businesses the students are developing they also started with a micro-business at the beginning of the year as a class. They are now gearing up for a bigger business event as a class.
“We started out in the beginning of the year with a micro business as a class to get our own identification for people,” Raug said. “With the funds from that we move on to the class business and then after the class business is all said and done we move on to our individual businesses.”
The class made more than $6,200 from their micro business. “We went out and had a sales day and sold everything we needed in that one day,” Adwell said.
“Now we’re taking those profits and we’re going to be doing our class business. We’re holding that on Feb. 29. It is a masquerade murder mystery event. We have hired a professional group out of Chicago to perform. We’re catering from Humble Hog in Paxton. We’re also going to be having a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.
“For the silent auction, we’ve been working on contacting multiple small businesses in the towns and just people we can think of to donate items. Our class obviously wants to get funds for our class next year but we’re wanting to showcase the small businesses in our towns. That’s like the best way we can think of to show them off.”
Bruns said Midnight at the Masquerade will be in the career center in Gibson City. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 6:15 p.m. The event will last three or four hours. Tickets are available at the local banks in the three towns — Farmers Merchants in Paxton, Bank of Gibson City and Fisher National Bank. There is also a Facebook page for Prairieland CEO that has a link for the event. The students also have tickets.
“We’ve learned a lot from this,” Adwell said.
The students said they are appreciate getting to know the students from other communities. “I know I’ve made a really good friend through it already,” Bruns said. “I’ve met more people from Fisher now that I didn’t know before. Those relationships are important. Adwell said the small class size has allowed the students to identify each others’ strengths, which can then be of benefit when they start working on specific tasks.
Kurtenbach said she has liked building relationships around the towns. “There’s a lot of small businesses in Fisher, Gibson City and Paxton,” she said, noting that they have been able to get acquainted with some of those business leaders.
She plans her individual business to be a dry cleaning business, where she will have an app that allows people to contact her to pick up their dry cleaning, which she will then take to a local dry cleaner for her clients.
Zbinden said his business will be business that allows him to power wash houses. He said he believes there is a market for the service.
He, too, said he has learned from the class. “It’s shown me what having a small business is about,” he said. Zbinden also said that the communities have been very supportive. “They program wouldn’t be anything without the community support.”
Daughenbaugh he thought that the program is a good way to connect community to community. “Relationships are important,” he said.
He said they also learned about the communities themselves. “There are some really cool things we’ve learned. We learned that there’s a small business here that created parts for NASA,” he said.
For his individual businesses he plans to start an Uber-like service in Gibson City and help people get where they need to be if they don’t have a vehicle.
Burk said she has appreciated the public speaking and responsibility skills she has learned. She also has liked getting to know others in the different communities.
Her individual business is going to be Little Bunnies Tutoring. She will have an online schedule of when she is available for tutoring and people can contact her to schedule an appointment.
“This program is really good for transitioning from high school to real life,” Burk said. “We are learning all the ins and outs.”
Each of the students is involved in many other activities besides this program, so they are already using some of the time management skills they have learned.
Burk is involved in National Honor Society and Student Section. Daughenbaugh plays varsity basketball and varsity baseball. Zbinden is involved in FFA at Gibson City. Kurtenbach is on the Student Council, participates in Interact and Project Ignition. Campe is cheer captain of the Fisher High School cheer squad. Adwell plays varsity basketball and is student council president. Bruns is also on student council, plays volleyball, soccer track and basketball and is a member of FFA. Raub is a member of the marching band at PBL, PBL Robotics, and Bridge Team and takes part in the Mississippi Delta trips, where students help build houses for others.
Adwell said that this is the first year for the program in these skills and while they didn’t really realize all that they were going to accomplish this year. “I feel more prepared for college now,” she said. Bruns agreed. “It’s made us all grow up.”