Parker Wolfe has completed his time as Student of the Week in Jody Munsterman’s fourth grade classroom at Crescent City Grade School. He is the son of Justin Wolfe, a painter, and Renee Huizenga Wolfe, who works in home health care. His family also includes brother, Hunter, a 6th grader at CCGS and the family dog named Lucy.
He loves playing card, board and video games and reading, with his favorite books being the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. He also enjoys sports, especially basketball, baseball, soccer, table tennis and golf – putt-putt and regular. On his friends list are Skyler Norder, Kendal Hamilton, Hunter Wolfe, Ellie Rabe and his Uncle Miah (Jeremiah Huizenga) of Chicago.
Mrs. Munsterman said, “Parker is a great kid! He is sensitive. Several times this year, I’ve witnessed Parker reach out to console those he sees in distress – sometimes with a hug, sometimes with a pat on the back. Parker owns his actions. He has lots of abilities and I can see him having a future in social work or in a profession working with people.”
Parker likes that he and his classmates “get to do a lot of crafts” in the classroom (his favorite school-time moment so far this year was when they made Forky). The only thing he could think of to make fourth grade better is “more early outs.” He is looking forward to junior high as “I think it’s gonna be fun.” He thinks he’ll eventually attend high school in Milford but he’s not so sure about college or a trade school. He would eventually like to live in Florida and help the farmers. He sees himself as “a painter with my Dad” 20 years from now as he’s always thought he’d paint once he got older.
If he could live anywhere in the world it would be “California because my Mom went there and she said it’s pretty fun there.”
He enjoys Spongebob Squarepants because “he makes me laugh.” If he could be any super hero it would be Spiderman and he’d use his powerful web to “save citizens.”
If he were to address the entire United States on television he’d “talk about how my life went and how good my life went.” That address would go hand-in-hand with his life philosophy: “Smile every day.”
He credits Mrs. M for being his biggest inspiration.
His birthday is Nov. 2 and his idea of the perfect birthday would be “taking my friends to a movie,” having a chocolate dinosaur cake and caramel ice cream.
His pet peeve is “people messing with me, like my brother, for instance.”
To improve the school he would “give every class an extra recess” and as far as improving his town of Crescent City “I think it is a perfect city.” His suggestion to make the world a better place is “there doesn’t have to be a lot of violence.”
Something he feels he’s old enough and responsible enough to do is “stay home by myself.” Being born during the age of lots of technology, his favorite gadget is the PS4, which he uses for games only.
If he could switch places with anyone in the world, it would be “my Dad ‘cause I want to paint.”
His idea of the perfect day would be to “sleep in til 12 noon, eat lunch, go back to sleep, get up and eat supper, then go back to bed.”
What would he daydream about in the classroom? “Going home,” Parker said.
What would he build if he was given a huge box of Legos? “I’d build a space ship,” he said.
This year he hopes to find “a bunch of chocolate” in his Easter basket.
While discussing politics, he thinks the best president was “George Washington” and though he has no desire to run as president of the US, his nomination would go to “my Dad ‘cause I think he would be a good president.”
Here are some of Parker’s favorite things: neon green, PE, Tom Kenny (who voices Spongebob Squarepants), tomato soup and grilled cheese, Nike clothing and Tom Brady. His lucky number is 21, Chickfilla is his preferred restaurant, his favorite veggies are carrots with ranch and his favorite fruits are oranges. “Another One Bites the Dust” is his favorite song, “Jumanji – The Next Level” is his favorite movie, his favorite tv series is “Teen Titans Go” and his favorite team is the CCGS Hawks “because my brother plays on that team.” Christmas is his favorite holiday, his favorite teachers are Mrs. Rippe, Mrs. Marquis, Mrs. M and Mrs. Johnson; and his favorite animals are the otter and wolf. The person he lists as his favorite comedian is “my Dad because he does funny faces.”