Emma Merrill recently completed her time as student of the week in the fourth grade classroom at Crescent City Grade School. Munsterman.
She is the daughter of Brittney and Jonathon Kohl – Mom is a special education teacher and Jon is a truck driver – of Crescent City, and Chris Merrill of Piper City. Her siblings are Gabby, 10; Lani, 4; and Kurtis, 1. The family has three rabbits – Cal, Buddy and Ember; and there are several cats, dogs, goats and chickens. Other special family members are grandparents Filiberto and Sondra “Sonie” Santoyo of Gilman and Grandpa Jerry Merrill of Watseka.
Her teacher, Jody Munsterman, had this to say about Emma: “In the classroom, she is soft-spoken as a student. However, I will never forget one outside recess this past fall when I had recess duty. Emma was on the asphalt playground, practicing cartwheels and flips with other girls. Before too long, a crowd began to gather to watch the girls. Emma began doing cartwheels and several of the K-4 students were chanting, cheering and counting as she continued to do cartwheels. By the time she stopped, she had done 125 consecutive cartwheels! She smiled and remained modest as the kids cheered her success! I will always cherish that memory of Emma. She was modest about her accomplishment!”
She does gymnastics at Irish’s Gym in Gilman, she hopes to play basketball and participate in track-and-field next year, and is a member of the Woodworth Kountry Klovers 4H Club. As a 4H member, she shows goats at the Iroquois and Kankakee county fairs.
Emma’s best friends include classmates Kendal Hamilton, Skyler Norder, Emma Klopp, Evie Niebuhr, Ellie Rabe and Parker Wolfe; fellow gymnasts Zadia Hawks and Addison Hanson, sister Gabby Kohl, and “I’m really good friends with my little brother, Kurtis,” she said. Her family attends St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Crescent City and though she isn’t playing now she has participated in a softball program.
Her lucky number is 10, because she was born on Feb. 10. She is not superstitious and her favorite toy as a child was Lego’s. She said, “I have a full Lego table and almost four full tubs of Lego’s.” She gets Lego’s as birthday and Christmas gifts, plus “I got a full box of Lego’s from Nancy (Storm, a family friend).”
She has an understanding of the importance of education because “if we didn’t have an education, we wouldn’t know stuff that would help us … we wouldn’t know history.” Thinking about all the things she’s learned in previous years, she said the most important things she has learned in fourth grade has been through “social studies because we’ve learned a lot about history and we need to remember what they did and we need to know a lot of people have fought for us. A lot of people wanted slavery to go away and it did.” She said she thinks Abraham Lincoln has been the best US president because “he freed the slaves.”
She hopes CCGS keeps 8th grade graduation because “they’ve (the students) worked really hard.” Her favorite thing about fourth grade is “Mrs. M gets to read to us this year. And right now, she has to write for me.” (The reason for Mrs. M writing for Emma is at the time of her interview, she had injured her elbow at gymnastics and had to have surgery on it … and it just happened to be her writing hand.) She couldn’t think of anything that would improve 4th grade.
She is looking forward to junior high “because I’ll be closer to going to college. I want to learn more than 4th grade math (which happens to be her favorite subject) and once I get into junior high I’ll feel okay.” She thinks she’ll eventually attend Watseka Community High School “because my Mom teachers there.” She’s not sure about what college she’ll attend but she is thinking of being “a babysitter, or a doctor of a coach” of gymnastics. She plans to stay in Crescent City and sees herself as “a babysitter in Crescent City” 20 years from now.
Her favorite color is blue, her favorite team is her gymnastics team, she loves getting clothes at Marshall’s, her favorite tv program is “Fuller House,” and Candace Cameron-Bure, who plays DJ on the show, is her favorite actress. She loves the works of Richard Peck but the Harry Potter books are her favorites. Mrs. M and Mrs. (Kristin) Marquis are her favorite teachers, her favorite fruit is an orange, her favorite veggies are carrots and broccoli, and her favorite restaurant is Watseka Family Table. The one person who can make her laugh is little brother Kurtis and her favorite movie is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
If she could live anywhere in the world, it would be Crescent City “because there wouldn’t be a lot of people living there since it’s a small town, plus it’s close to my school.”
Asked what she would talk about if invited to give a speech in front of the entire United States, she said she would discuss “how to save our country and how to stop littering. A lot of animals are dying – their populations are going down.” She would not consider a run for the US presidency but if she were to serve as president, her first act would be to “make a speech on how we need to start being kind to everybody instead of mean and to not keep littering because it’s wrong.”
Her biggest inspiration has come from “my family and my teachers as they have told me not to be mean. If you start being mean you’ll end up being a bully. It’s why I always try to be kind.” That’s why her life philosophy is “be kind to everybody and stay positive.”
Her idea of the perfect birthday would be “a pool party or trampoline party.” Her birth date is Feb. 10 and it’s her favorite occasion. She prefers chocolate cake with chocolate/vanilla swirl ice cream – or maybe chocolate, which is her favorite.
Her pet peeve is “people chewing with their mouths open and being rude.”
Her suggestion to make CCGS better is “do longer recesses for the older kids.” Her plan to make the world a better place is to tell people to “not smoke and not do drugs.”
Her most memorable school-time moment was “when we played dodge ball (third grade) and I caught the ball and some of my team got back in (the game).”
The dumbest rule she’s ever heard of is “no running in the house.” Her idea of the perfect day is to “sleep in, watch tv and eat my favorite food – pizza and chicken patties.”
She hopes to find “chocolate, a scooter and a jump rope” in her Easter basket this year.
To her, the greatest piece of technology she gets to enjoy is “my phone. I get to play games on it. Nobody knows my password and that means my sister Lani can’t get into it.”