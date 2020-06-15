The Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) Foundation for Community Banking has selected its 2020 Annual Scholarship Program winners.
Now in its 34th year, the program awards up to $21,000 to high school seniors via an essay writing contest; $500 is also awarded to the first-place winner’s high school. This year, 90 CBAI member banks representing 246 students statewide, participated in the contest.
Buckley State Bank is proud to announce that Luke Cowan has been named the overall winner for the State of Illinois; the bank sponsored Cowan for the contest.
He has been awarded $1,000 per year for up to four years to be used for higher education beginning next fall.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School has also been awarded $500 in recognition of Cowan’s award-winning essay.