Ashkum - The Labor Day weekend signifies the end of the summer and one of the busiest driving periods of the year where millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways nationwide. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 commander, Captain Don Aaron Harsy, is urging motorists to celebrate responsibly, and make safety their number one priority, according to a news release.
Troopers will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes. Driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts, the Fatal Four, are the four primary causes of fatal traffic crashes. Troopers will patrol Illinois roadways watching for and assisting stranded motorists, and enforcing Fatal Four violations and all violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code in order to help reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.
There will be additional emphasis on DUI offenses over the holiday weekend. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began on Aug. 14 and runs through Sept. 2. The ISP will have additional troopers out on the roadways and at roadside safety checks watching for impaired drivers.
Troopers will also be watching for those who fail to slow down and move over when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with rotating lights or any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the roadway. Illinois law requires motorists to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching these vehicles.
“In anticipation of the increased traffic during this Labor Day weekend, District 21 would like to remind motorists to stay alert and stay safe,” said Harsy. “District 21 Troopers will strictly enforce the Fatal Four violations in an attempt to keep our roadways safe for all motorists,” added Harsy.
Motorists can expect increased traffic volumes and should plan to allow extra time when traveling to their destinations. Voluntary compliance to traffic laws will assist in making Labor Day travels a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.