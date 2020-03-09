Mary Smith, a teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School, Milford, is the recipient of a $500 Empowering Education Grants from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative, according to information from the school.
Smith is using the grant for a classroom library makeover. Through Eastern Illini’s Empowering Education Grant Program, 37 deserving teachers were recently awarded $500 grants. The annual grant program is part of Eastern Illini’s initiative to support school districts in the cooperative’s service territory. Empowering Education Grants are intended to help fund projects that will inspire and engage students.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the interest generated and the quality of the submissions received for the Empowering Education Grant Program,” said Mike Wilson, Vice President Member and Community Relations for EIEC. “After careful review, we are excited about the school projects that have been selected to be funded. They cover a wide range of topics from STEM stations to exploding skulls to sensory hallways. The submissions were creative, well thought out and covered a wide array of topics.”
The grants were awarded based on several factors, including how many students the project impacts, how innovative the project is, and how the project fosters creative learning experiences for students.
Eastern Illini’s President/CEO Bob Hunzinger noted, “We are excited to be able to help students in our communities. With our service territory being so spread out, we think this grant program is a practical way to reach our entire service territory.”
Hunzinger continued, “School funding is often tenuous. We hope these $500 grants will give teachers the opportunity to engage their students with projects that otherwise wouldn’t be funded.”
The Empowering Education Grant Program seeks to support Eastern Illini’s commitment to education and the 7th Cooperative Principle: Concern for Community. Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned not-for-profit business that provides safe and reliable electric service to 10 counties in east-central Illinois. EIEC is member-driven and community-focused. Follow EIEC on Facebook and visit our website at www.eiec.org