The 5th -8th grade students at St. Paul’s Woodworth have enjoyed learning the game of golf these past few weeks, according to information from the school.
Starting with instruction of each club and proper etiquette, the students have been showing improvement on the three hole, par 12, course located in downtown Woodworth.
The “course” has helped many of the school's former students in the area be proficient on local high school golf teams in recent years, according to the news release. Golf is one of many diverse sports taught in St. Paul’s PE classes. From boccee to badminton students are encouraged to have strong, healthy, minds, bodies and spirits.