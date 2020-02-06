St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth celebrated National Lutheran Schools Week Jan. 27-31, according to information from the school.
The year-long theme of “Joy : Fully in Christ” was the focus of the week. Each day began with all of the students gathered together in the gym for devotions.
The week long service project was an ingathering of items for the Crisis Nursery in Urbana. The students participated in “penny wars” between the classrooms during the week-long celebration. The total raised for the week was $1,379.69. This was also given to the Crisis Nursery.
On Monday (Joy: Fully) the students enjoyed wearing their pajamas to school. All the students enjoyed their choice of board or card games on Monday afternoon.
Tuesday (Thank:Fully) the students enjoyed backwards day and an opportunity to work together to make cards of appreciation for the congregation of St. Paul’s who supports our school.
Wednesday (Peace: Fully) was Rainbow Day with everyone dressed in bright colors. The PK-6th grade students enjoyed a movie in the afternoon while the 7th & 8th graders enjoyed a trip to Christ Lutheran High School.
Sports Day on Thursday (Faith: Fully) was a fun day. Many teams, both professional and local, were represented and an afternoon of beach ball volleyball was enjoyed.
Friday (Hope:Fully) found everyone wearing St. Paul’s gear as the week ended and everyone enjoyed the afternoon roller skating.
St. Paul’s is celebrating its 148th year and offers an academic and Christian education for children in three year-old prekindergarten through 8th grade. For enrollment information, contact the office at 815-889-4209 or office@stpaulspk8.org.