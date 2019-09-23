While the younger grades at St. Paul’s, Woodworth were getting ready for camp 9-1-1 Sept. 17, the fifth through eighth grades had a celebration of their own, learning about the U.S. Constitution on the anniversary of its signing, according to a news release from the school.
Fifth and sixth grade teacher Mary Smith presented an informational video on the Promethean board and read an inspirational devotion about that unique instrument of liberty. It highlighted the Christian background of the founders and how Ben Franklin, while the convention was deadlocked, urged the delegates to pray and once again petition our Lord to intervene on our nation’s behalf.
Now that it is 232 years old this prayer was answered and it continues to serve our nation allowing us to have the oldest, written document of freedom that has protected the rights of more people than any other nation on Earth, according to the information provided. The discussion also touched on why government workers and military members swear to uphold and protect it, how it is kept safe, and how it basically functions to divide power to preserve our republic.