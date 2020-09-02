The Iroquois County Genealogical Society's 8th annual cemetery walk will take place at St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Beaverville. Originally planned to take place during the Founders' Day celebration, it was decided to go ahead with the cemetery walk even though the celebration was canceled.
This year's walk will take place rain or shine starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 13. There will be a small admission fee of $5 (the ICGS is a non-profit organization), with water provided. Attendants should plan to bring lawn chairs as there will be no people-mover and an umbrella. In case of rain, portrayals will take place in the church; a tour of the church is planned after the cemetery walk.
There are nine portrayals this year and those are of people instrumental in settling the area and church. Jessica Runner will portray Mother Marie Eustelle, the first Mother Superior; Melisa Loy will portray Sister Mary Mediatrix, who had apparitions of Jesus Christ; Madelyn Loy will share the story of Francis Besse, who led the settlement and had the first general store; Josh Holburg will tell the story of Hilaire Lambert, who had a grain, coal and lumber business; and Ryan Loy will talk about Father Louis George Langlais, CSV, under whose leadership the Sisters Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary accepted his invitation to start the Holy Family Academy.
Janet Loy will portray her great-grandmother, Ida Arseneau, who died a horrible death as the result of a cyclone which ripped through Beaverville in 1916; Civil War vet Oliver Caillouette will be portrayed by Jerry Moore, Jim Curby will portray his grandfather Eddie Curby, who owned the hardware store; and Daniel Flora will share the story of Lawrence Boudreau Sr., who owned the grocery store.
St. Mary's Church and Cemetery are located in Beaverville on Road 2500E, which is four miles north of Route 52. Attendants can take Cable Line Road to Route 52; or, take Route 1 North out of Watseka up to Route 52, turn right (east) until you see the Beaverville road sign, turn left (north) and go two miles down the road – you'll see the church dome. Vehicles can be parked on the street or in the grass behind the church.
The church tour will explain how the church and all of its unique features have survived 109 years.
Members of the ICGS will have a table set up at the cemetery entrance to accept admission fees. Research books about Beaverville will be offered for sale, as well as a book the church offers on Sister Mary Mediatrix. There will also be several religious items and sourvenirs which can be purchased. If anyone is interested in books which have already sold out, the ICGS will offer the chance to re-order those.
Questions about the cemetery walk can be addressed to ICGS members at 815-432-3730. The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, with office hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.