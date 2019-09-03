Beaverville’s “Cathedral in the Country” will have its 23rd Founders’ Day Sept. 8.
“We are just hoping for a wonderful weather and a great turn out,” said one of the event organizers, Ryan Loy.
Mass will be at 10 a.m., but there’s a few things going on on the church grounds before that.
There will be a tractor drive and show from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Registration will be at 7:30.
Coffee and rolls will be served from 8-9:30 a.m. in the parish hall.
Starting at 9 .m. there will be a car, truck and bike show until noon. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m.
The craft fair and farmers ‘ market opens at 9 a.m., also.
At 11 a.m. the kids’ bounce house, games and barrel rides will start.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner includes one type of meat: pork chop, JR’s broasted chicken or boudain.
Radio controlled truck and tractor pulling will begin in the park at 11 a.m.
The beer garden and big six wheel begins at noon south of the hall.
Bingo begins at noon.
“One thing that is new is laser tag for the kids,” said Loy.
Laser tag will be set up on the ball diamond from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Entertainment this year will include a community participation sing along concert at 1:15 p.m. “We’re trying something new for entertainment,” said Loy.
The sing along will feature St. Mary’s Organist Ryan Crawford playing songs on the historic 1869 organ, baby grand piano and Allen organ.
The church tour with a slide show will start at 2 p.m.
And, of course, the kiddie tractor pull will start at 3 p.m.
Raffle drawings will conclude the day at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go to the continued restoration of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
“The next things that we are working on our fixing the front tower floors and replacing the front doors. We also have to put storm windows on the windows that go around the dome. Some of them have been leaking,”