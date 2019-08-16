The 2019 Watseka High School Athletic Booster Club is hosting their annual pork burger scrimmage night on Aug. 23.
The scrimmage will kick off with the volleyball, soccer and tennis scrimmages each taking place at 6 p.m.
Introductions of soccer, volleyball and football will take place five minutes prior to each team’s scrimmage. Tennis, golf and cheering will be introduced at 6 p.m. on the football field.
The athletic booster club will be selling pork burger sandwiches from 6 p.m. until they run out. Representatives from the Booster Club will also be selling football season tickets. Warrior car decals will also be available for purchase.
The Athletic Booster Club will also be conducting a membership drive and will have a table providing information for the 2019-20 Warrior Calendar which enable fans to win up to $5000 throughout the year. Proceeds from the calendar will help the Booster Club provide needed funds and support for all athletic teams at WCHS.