Members of the Watseka Track and Field team competed in the West Lafayette Individuals meet hosted at Lambert Fieldhouse at Purdue University on Friday, March 6.
Tylor Durflinger threw a distance of 41-09.50 in the preliminary round of the boys shot put. For the girl’s, Kinzie Parsons managed a distance of 32-09 to qualify her to advance to the finals, where she placed ninth.
In the girl’s high jump, Kourtney Kincade took ninth place in the finals with a jump of 4-08.
In the boy’s 1600 Meter Run, Dakota Gamino finished with a time of 5:36.15.
Taylor Stillman finished the girl’s 55 meter dash preliminaries with a time of 8.10 while Emily Miller finished in 8.54. For the boy’s, Hudson Arseneau ran a time of 7.38, Frenando Orellana ran a 7.44, Matthew Henneike ran a 7.50, Joe Fegan ran a 7.64, Almir Ademi ran 7.65 and Quinn Korhonen ran a 7.82.
In the boy’s 3200 meter run, Peter Miller finished with a time of 13:48.83.
For the girl’s 800 meter run, Jackie Lynch ran a time of 3:16.12, Sophia Scott ran a 3:43.21, Teagan Wuethrich ran a 3:44.03 and Arika Stanley 3:44.53. In the boy’s 800 meter run, Ethan LaBelle ran a time of 2:16.92, while Kade Murray ran a 2:30.88.
In the girl’s 200 meter dash, Taylor Stillman finished with a time of 29.71, Haven Maple ran a 30.61, Kourtney Kincade ran a 31.04, Brianna Hanners ran a 31.56, Megan Martell ran a 31.97 and Emily Miller ran a 32.02. For the boy’s, Matthew Henneike ran a time of 27.14, Joe Fegan ran a 27.80, Shannon Woods ran a 27.90, Almir Ademi ran a 28.12, Quinn Korhonen ran a 29.03, Ethan Barragree ran a 32.42, Duncan McKenna ran a 32.42 and Dylan Todd ran a 34.12.
In the girl’s 400 meter dash, Brianna Hnners finished with a time of 1:15.02, Megan Martell ran a time of 1:16.69, Dolly Murray ran a 1:16.89, Haven Maple ran a time of 1:16.96 and Acelyn Gamino ran a time of 1:19.95. For the boy’s, Hudson Arseneau ran a 59.45 and Fernando Orellano ran a 1:03.09.
This was the track team’s first official meet of the season.
“This meet, along with our next meet on Thursday, are good barometers to see where we are at after a few weeks of practice,” said Watseka girl’s track coach, Troy Simpson.
“We had some good performances on Friday night and we hope to see a bit of the same on Thursday as we move from individual events to more of a relay focussed meet.”
Both the boy’s and girl’s track and field teams will head back to Lambert Fieldhouse on March 12 to compete in the Hoosier Relays at Purdue.