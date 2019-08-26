The Watseka Warriors fall sports teams hosted their annual pork burger scrimmage on Aug. 23.
During the scrimmage, the teams showcased what they learned over the summer and gave the fans a taste of what they have been working on in practice.
Starting things off were the soccer, volleyball and tennis teams who each played simultaneously.
Head soccer coach Jeremy Douglas said he was optimistic that his youthful team will start the season off strong.
"We are a great young team. We have such great potential and are going to be as competitive as we can and we intend to push ourselves to do what it takes to succeed," he said.
While the soccer team played, the girls volleyball team was in the school's gymnasium displaying their skills on the hardwood.
Head coach Krista Pufahl expressed her eagerness to begin the season and switch things up during this transition year.
"It's probably the biggest transition year we have had since we went to state in 2014. So what we need this year is for some people to step up. We have a good tradition going here and we are hoping to keep that up," she said.
To round out the night, the Warriors' football team took the field to run some plays and drills.
"We've had a good pre-season this year," said Watseka's head football coach Aaron Hilgendorf.
"This week has been extremely critical for us. Tonight was kind of a dress rehearsal of sorts. I think it's a good thing for us to get out here and go through our pre-game, with our uniforms on and the crowd watching us."
Hilgendorf said he has been impressed with how the team has come together during their practices and is looking forward to watching it all being put into motion for their first game of the season.
"I've been really pleased with our practices. Mentally, I think we are where we need to be. We need to make some improvements but we will start working on our game plan."