The Watseka Warriors boys golf team was defeated by Prairie Central on Monday night at Shewami. Prairie Central's team score was 164 to Watseka's 179.
Lukas Ball led the Warriors with a low of 39 for night, tied with Prairie Central's Ty Drach. Each were named meet medalist's while Ball was named team medalist for Watseka.
Following Ball was Leevi Bruens with a 44 and Jordan Schroeder who earned himself a 46.
Zachary Hickman ended his night off with a score of 50, while Mitchell Galyen received a 53.
For Prairie Central, Payton Dunahee followed Drach with a score of 40. Rylie Vaughan earned a 42, while Trey Bazzell finished with a 43.
The Watseka Warrior's boys golf team will head to Balmoral on Sept. 18 to take on Beecher and Momence.