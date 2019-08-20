The Watseka Boys and Girls golf team each won in their first matches of the season on Monday night.
For the boys, Watseka took home first place with a team score of 185. Donovan received second with a score of 241 and Cissna Park took third with 243.
Lukas Ball shot a 41 for the evening, making himself a meet medalist for Watseka. Watseka's Dylan Harris shot a 44, while Jordan Schroeder went home with a 49.
For Donovan, Brodi Winge ended his night off with a 55, while Dalton Anderson received a 55 and Caleb Klecan a 59.
For Cissna Park, Devin Hull managed to shoot a 52. Cale Clauss shot a 57 and Bryce Bruens shot a 65.
On the girls side of the course, Watseka took victory over Hoopeston with a team score of 236 to Hoopestons 254.
Watseka junior, Natalie Schroeder shot a 43 for the night while taking home a meet medal. Carolyn Dickte shot a 58 while Haley Essington shot a 66.
The Watseka golf teams next meet will be Thursday at 4:30 at Shewami.