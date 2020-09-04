The Watseka boy’s and girl’s golf teams both earned wins on Sept. 2.
The boys took on Milford, Donovan and Tri-Point and grabbed a first-place team score of 174, followed by Milford with a 186 and Donovan with a 211. Tri-Point finished with a 226.
Leading the day as medalist was Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder who penciled in a score of 39 while Milford’s CJ VanHoveln finished with a 42 score.
On the girl’s side, Watseka once again came out on top to end the day with a score of 198 to Milford’s 241.
Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder finished the night off with a score of 39 to take the medalist spot.
The Watseka boy’s golf team will be back in action on Sept. 8 to take on Westville and Bismarck at Harrison Park while the girls will host Iroquois West at Shewami on Sept. 9.