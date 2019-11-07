The Watseka Warriors' golf team recently conducted their end of season banquet on Nov. 5 at Watseka Community High School.
The boys' team earned second place in the Iroquois County tournament as well as third place in the TVC and fourth in the Grant Park and regional tournaments. The girls' team managed to take first place in the county tournament as well as fourth in the regional and Pontiac scramble tournaments.
Individually, Lukas Ball received the MVP award for the boys. Ball had a low average of 40.5 and earned second place in the Iroquois County tournament and the TVC conference as well as third place in the regional tournament and sixth place at the Grant Park invitational. He was an 11 time medalist for Watseka on the season as well as winning overall medalist eight times. Natalie Schroeder was the recipient of the MVP award for the girls' team. Schroeder had a low average of 42.8 and took first place at the Iroquois County tournament. Schroeder also earned second place in the TVC conference, Pontiac invitational and regional tournament and was 20th place at the sectional tournament. She was a medalist 13 times for the team as well as earning overall medalist 10 times. Ball and Schroeder also received the award for fewest putts and and most dedicated players.
Earning most improved for the boys was Jordan Schroeder. Schroeder placed fifth at the county tournament as well as eighth in the Grant Park invite and 17th in the regional tournament. Carolyn Dickte received the award on the girls' side. Dickte took sixth place at the Iroquois County tournament and 23rd place in regionals.
Watseka golf head coach, Darin Hartman, said he's happy with his players' performance this season and admires the hard work they put in.
"It was a tremendous season on both sides. Both the boys' and girls' teams worked extremely hard and came just short of advancing as teams to the sectional," he said.
"It was a great year and I could not have been more proud of the kids. They gave me everything they had, and that is all I can ask for."